Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target at $18.80

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9,106.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

