Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of COCP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 1,773,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 212,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,262 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

