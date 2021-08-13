State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 76,300 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $50,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.25. The stock had a trading volume of 732,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,838. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.32. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

