Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 137,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,658. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

