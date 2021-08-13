Versor Investments LP Buys 7,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.0% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.06. 120,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.57 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.