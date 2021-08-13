State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,400 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,271,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $60,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 699,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,952,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

