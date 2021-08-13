Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Usio updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,573. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 million, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
About Usio
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
