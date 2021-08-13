Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Usio updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,573. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 million, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Usio news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $28,996.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,495 shares of company stock valued at $378,306 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

