EDC Blockchain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $304,935.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $981,281.42 and $304,935.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,463.40 or 0.99802132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00075088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001002 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

