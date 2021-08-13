Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $1.97 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

OSK stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.40. 294,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

