Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.05 and the highest is $7.20. Nucor posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 938.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $19.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $21.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,004. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.21. Nucor has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,383 shares of company stock worth $14,678,730 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

