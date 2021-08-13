Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.77.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.88. 1,452,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,767. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.78.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

