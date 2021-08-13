Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 283 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.11. 526,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

