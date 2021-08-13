Thore Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $128,723.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $72,294.00 and approximately $128,723.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.70 or 0.00380922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

