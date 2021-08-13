Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Short Interest Down 89.4% in July

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RDLCF remained flat at $$0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49. Redline Communications Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Get Redline Communications Group alerts:

About Redline Communications Group

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.