Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. Announces — Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE BAMR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.51. 103,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,528. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

