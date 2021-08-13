Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Declines By 95.6%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 6,093,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RYCEY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,904. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.