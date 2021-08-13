Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Down 95.6% in July

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Patriot Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. 109,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

