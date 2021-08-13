Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Down 95.6% in July

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Patriot Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. 109,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
