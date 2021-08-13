Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.29

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.