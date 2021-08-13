Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.42

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 17898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.27.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

