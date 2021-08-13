State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $151,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. 3,657,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,673,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

