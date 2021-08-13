The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.46. 6,357,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,914,134. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.20.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

