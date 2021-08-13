Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 65,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.87. 68,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,642. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

