The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $179.29, but opened at $188.93. The Walt Disney shares last traded at $185.84, with a volume of 377,667 shares trading hands.

The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 53.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.71 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

