SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SOFI traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $14.99. 59,700,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,141,518. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

