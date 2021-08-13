Zacks: Analysts Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post $1.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.96. Comerica reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Comerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.