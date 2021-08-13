ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $716.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $716.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00037854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00287381 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035342 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.