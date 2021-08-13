TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TFFP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 272,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,980. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62.

In other news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 2,166.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFFP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

