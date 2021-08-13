Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Hits $0.0080

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $69,063.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

