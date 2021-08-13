ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ICUI traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,414. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.59.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

