Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 561 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CDW were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,042. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,341 shares of company stock valued at $19,142,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

