Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBRBY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

