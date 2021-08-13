Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$39.50 at National Bank Financial

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.67.

TSE AND traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$43.50. 4,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.26. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$31.81 and a 52 week high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$95.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3078129 EPS for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

