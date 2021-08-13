Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLC. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.56.

Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.03. The company had a trading volume of 126,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,806. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$26.44 and a 1 year high of C$37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.01.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

