Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIN shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of KIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 529.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,600 shares of company stock worth $1,576,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

