PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock remained flat at $$6.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 131,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $451.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

