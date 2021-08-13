Texas Permanent School Fund Has $53.06 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.3% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 11,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.74. 174,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,047. The company has a market cap of $357.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

