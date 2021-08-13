Stephenson National Bank & Trust Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Paper were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,678. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

