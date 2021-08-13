Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $490,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 18,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 100.7% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.51. 4,900,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,837,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

