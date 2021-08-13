Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Down 88.4% in July

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the July 15th total of 808,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BCX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 187,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,003. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

