Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the July 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,778,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,371,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NFJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. 16,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,368. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.