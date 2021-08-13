Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 4,475,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,789. The company has a market cap of $370.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

