Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Savara stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. 380,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,916. The company has a quick ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

In other news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

