10,526 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 709,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,782,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,809. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

