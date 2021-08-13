Brokerages Set Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Price Target at $14.86

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNVY. Bank of America began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

CNVY traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $9.77. 1,122,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

