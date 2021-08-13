Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,244 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

