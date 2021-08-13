Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.81 Million

Brokerages expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce sales of $384.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.93 million and the highest is $390.50 million. ICF International reported sales of $360.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

ICF International stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.87. 4,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $102.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.