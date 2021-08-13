Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Prologis posted sales of $980.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $131.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,462. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $132.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.