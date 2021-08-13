Pendle Trading Up 7.3% This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $16.97 million and $427,981.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pendle has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,899,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

