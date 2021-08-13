Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $573,000 Position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Omnichannel Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.83. 61,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,664. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

In other Omnichannel Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 347,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $3,430,008.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About Omnichannel Acquisition

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

