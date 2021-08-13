51,363 Shares in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cascade Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

CAS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 88 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

